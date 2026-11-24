The Fraternal Order of Police Dunes Lodge 75 is proud to announce the tremendous success of the benefit fundraiser honoring Deputy Jon Samuclson, held this past July at Deer Creek Hunt Club. Thanks to the incredible generosity of local businesses, individuals, sponsors, volunteers, and community members, we are honored to present S40,250 to Deputy Samuelson and his

family.

What began as an effort to support a local law enforcement officer became something much biggera powerful reminder of what makes our community special. When one of our own needs support, people step forward, come together, and make a difference.

The event brought together friends and supporters for a day of sporting clays, fellowship, food, raffles, and fundraising activities, all centered around one important purpose: letting Deputy Samuelson and his family know that they are not alone and that their community stands behind them.

We are truly humbled by the outpouring of support. Raising $40,250 is an incredible accomplishment, and it would not havebecenpossible without every sponsor, donor, volunteer, participant, and individual who contributed. Whether you donated your time, resources, services, or financial support, please know that your generosity made a difference.

This fundraiser was about more than raising money. It was about friendship, compassion, and standing together when someone necds us most.

From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for showing what community is all about!