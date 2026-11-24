News Release, Michigan City Area Schools:

MICHIGAN CITY, IN – Four individual voters, each of whom lives in the Michigan City Area School District, along with Michigan City Area Schools filed a lawsuit on Tuesday in LaPorte Superior Court No. 3 seeking a new vote on the school referendum question.

Each of the voters alleged that the school tax question was absent from their electronic ballots. Michigan City Area Schools Superintendent Dr. Wendel McCollum stated, “There were technical glitches with the computers used both in early voting and on Election Day so that many eligible voters who wanted to cast a ballot on the referendum were not given an opportunity to do so. In addition, machine breakdowns on Election Day led to long lines and voters waiting in line until nearly 9 p.m. in some precincts. These problems combined did not allow eligible voters a fair opportunity to participate in the referendum vote.”

Clay Patton, a Valparaiso attorney who is the former Co-General Counsel of the Indiana Election Division and who represents the Petitioners in the suit, said, “We believe our Verified Petition and the attached exhibits state our case clearly – with all the problems that occurred, there is no way the certified results can be relied on as accurate. With just a 115 vote margin out of over 12,000 votes cast, we will seek to make the case to the Court with sworn testimony that this warrants a new special referendum vote where all registered voters in the school district have a full, fair chance to participate.”

Dr. McCollum added, “It’s my hope that once the Election Board members read the affidavits and the other claims in the suit, they will agree with us on the need for a new referendum vote. We can and should all work collaboratively to secure a second referendum vote where anyone who wants to cast a vote has a chance to do so and is able to access the question easily and also not have to wait in line up to two hours to cast a vote. That’s what we are seeking.”