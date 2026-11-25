Barbara Greene
September 2, 1936 – November 20, 2026
Barbara Greene, age 90, of Michigan City, Indiana, passed away Friday, November 20, 2026 at 6:02 pm at Silver Birch of Michigan City.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 28, 2026 at 12:00 pm at the Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington St., Michigan City, Indiana. Private family burial will take place in Greenwood Cemetery, Michigan City, Indiana. Visitation will be Saturday, November 28, 2026 from 11:00 am until 12:00 pm at the Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel.
Contributions may be made to Mary Mother of Mercy Catholic Parish -Queen of all Saints Campus, 606 So. Woodland Ave., Michigan City, IN 46360 , Share Foundation for the Handicapped, P.O. Box 400, Rolling Prairie, IN 46371, Service League of Michigan City, 301 E. Garfield St., Michigan City, IN 46360 or to AseraCare Hospice, 808 Valle Park Road, Suite 200, Valparaiso, Indiana 46383.
To sign a guest book and leave condolences online visit our web site at www.otthaverstock.com.