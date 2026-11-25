LA PORTE, Ind. (Nov. 20, 2026) – La Porte High School American Sign Language teacher Joanna Witulski has been named a 2026 Secondary Teacher of the Year by the Indiana Foreign Language Teachers Association (IFLTA), the statewide organization serving world language educators since 1969.

Witulski was formally recognized at the IFLTA Fall Conference in Indianapolis. She shares the honor with Carol Weld of Elkhart High School. Secondary Teacher of the Year recipients are selected from nominees put forward by IFLTA’s eight constituent language organizations and are evaluated on a professional portfolio submitted earlier in the year.

Witulski was nominated by the Global Learning Advisory Council, IFLTA’s constituent group for ASL and other world languages. She has presented on ASL at the IFLTA conference and has long advocated for American Sign Language instruction, including a deeper understanding of how language works within the Deaf community.

“Joanna has built a special program at La Porte High School. The ASL program gives students a window into a visual language and a community many had never encountered before stepping into her classroom. This award is well-deserved, and we are proud to know that Mrs. Witulski was recognized by her peers across the state of Indiana,” said LPHS Principal Scott Upp.

Witulski credited her family, friends, and colleagues across the communities she works in, including La Porte High School, and thanked those who have consistently been open in communication and language wherever she goes.