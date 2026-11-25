The La Porte County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute (ICJI) to increase traffic enforcement as part of the annual Safe Family Travel enforcement campaign, supported by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Through the Comprehensive Highway Injury Reduction Program (CHIRP), an ICJI initiative that provides federal funding for traffic safety enforcement, deputies will work overtime patrols beginning November 25th through December 31st, targeting impaired driving and seat belt violations.

“The holiday season is a time for family, friends, and celebration, and our goal is to make sure every Hoosier gets home safely,” said Administrative Captain Derek J. Allen. “Whether you’re traveling across the state or across town, buckle up, drive sober, and plan ahead for a safe ride home.”

Seat belts remain the most effective defense against injury or death in a crash. Despite national seat belt use exceeding 91% in 2025, nearly half of occupants killed in crashes were unrestrained, according to NHTSA. Drivers should make sure every passenger is properly restrained before beginning any trip, regardless of distance.

“Too many lives are lost each year because of preventable choices,” said Douglas Huntsinger, Executive Director of ICJI. “Through education and high-visibility enforcement, we’re working with our law enforcement partners to encourage safer decisions and protect Hoosier families.”

The Safe Family Travel enforcement effort is supported by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and administered by the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute. For more information about traffic safety programs and resources, visit NHTSA.gov or IN.gov/CJI/Traffic-Safety.