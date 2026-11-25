Thanksgiving is the busiest day of the year for cooking fires, the busiest travel holiday, and the time of year when more people end up in hospital emergency rooms. The American Red Cross Indiana Region offers simple steps people can follow to avoid emergencies and have a safe holiday.

“Knowing CPR and basic first aid can make all the difference during a holiday emergency,” said Terry Stigdon, CEO of the American Red Cross Indiana Region. “While Thanksgiving is the leading day for cooking fires, that’s not the only safety concern families may face. Burns, cuts, cardiac emergencies and traffic crashes can happen when loved ones are gathered together or traveling to celebrate. In those critical first moments, the person closest to someone in need is often not a first responder, but a family member, friend or neighbor. Having the skills and confidence to act can help save a life.”

Learn lifesaving skills that can make a critical difference when seconds count. Find a class near you at redcross.org/takeaclass.

Colder weather and holiday prep also bring a higher risk of home fires. The Red Cross responds to nearly 20% more home fires during November and December than at other times of the year, assisting an average of 40,000 people during just these two months. Across the Indiana Region, Red Cross volunteers have responded to more than 1,220 home fires this year, including more than 70 this month alone. We want everyone to be safe and have working smoke alarms — which can cut the risk of dying in a home fire by half.

COOKING SAFETY TIPS Now, turn your attention to the kitchen and follow these Red Cross steps as you prepare the Thanksgiving feast:

Stay in the kitchen while using the stovetop or oven. If you must leave the kitchen for even a short period of time, turn off the stove or oven.

Avoid wearing loose clothing or dangling sleeves while cooking, and keep things like potholders, oven mitts, wooden utensils, paper or plastic bags, food packaging and towels or curtains away from your stove top and oven or any other appliance that generates heat.

Keep kids and pets at least three feet away from cooking areas.

Consider purchasing a fire extinguisher to keep in your kitchen.

Frying your turkey this year? Never use a fryer near your house or other structure. Place the fryer on a flat, even surface. Never fry a turkey that’s not fully thawed.

TRAVEL SAFELY Are you one of the millions of people who are traveling over the holiday? Here are five steps to help keep you safe as you travel:

Make sure your car is in good condition for a road trip.

Check the weather before departing and along your route. Plan for travel around any storms that may be coming. Share travel plans with a family member or friend.

Pack an emergency preparedness kit, supplies and a first aid kit in your vehicle.

Buckle up, slow down and don’t drive impaired