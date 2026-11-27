For over 60 years the Carden family has been bringing an astonishing and awe-inspiring show to families across the country. From amazing feats of athleticism with our aerial acrobats, to our beautiful camels, bison and horses, and so much more entertainment for the entire family. Bring the Family to the Hammond Civic Center located at 5825 Sohl Ave, in Hammond and see one of their amazing shows between Friday 11/27 and Sunday 11/29. For tickets, shows, and more information visit their website at www.spectacularcircus.com.