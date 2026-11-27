MERRILLVILLE, Ind. — Northern Indiana Public Service Company LLC (NIPSCO), with support from the NiSource Charitable Foundation and in partnership with the Indiana Future Farmers of America Foundation, is proud to announce the recipients of the inaugural Focus on the Farm: Applause to AG grant program. Through this $100,000 initiative, funding was awarded to 27 Indiana FFA chapters across northern Indiana to support agricultural education programs that provide students with hands-on learning, leadership development, career readiness, classroom enhancements, and participation in agricultural competitions and experiences.
The awarded projects reflect the breadth of opportunities available through agricultural education, from greenhouse and animal science improvements to agricultural mechanics, food science, leadership conferences, travel assistance and student-led agricultural enterprises. The investments are designed to help equip the next generation of agricultural leaders with the skills, experiences and resources needed to succeed in Indiana’s agriculture industry and rural communities.
“Agriculture has long been a cornerstone of Indiana’s economy and way of life, and today’s students will help shape its future,” said Vince Parisi, NIPSCO President and Chief Operating Officer. “We are proud to support FFA chapters that are creating meaningful opportunities for students to develop leadership skills, explore career pathways and gain real-world experience. These grants are an investment in the next generation of agricultural leaders and in the rural communities that help drive our state’s success.”
The following FFA Chapters have been named grant recipients:
• Adams Central Schools (Adams Central FFA) – Adams County
• Angola High School (Angola FFA) – Steuben County
• Bremen Public Schools (Bremen FFA) – Marshall County
• Carroll Junior-Senior High School (Carroll FFA) – Carroll County
• Caston School Corporation (Caston FFA) – Fulton County
• Clinton Central School (Clinton Central FFA) – Clinton County
• DeKalb High School (DeKalb FFA) – DeKalb County
• Elkhart Community Schools Ag Program (Elkhart Community FFA) – Elkhart
County
• Fremont High School (Fremont FFA) – Steuben County
• Heritage High School (Heritage FFA) – Allen County
• Indiana Ag & Tech Schools (Indiana Ag & Tech FFA) – Jasper County
• Kankakee Valley Schools (Kankakee Valley FFA) – Jasper County
• Lakeland Schools (Lakeland FFA) – LaGrange County
• Lowell High School Engineering Pathway (Lowell FFA) – Lake County
• Maconaquah School Corporation (Maconaquah FFA) – Miami County
• North Newton Schools (North Newton FFA) – Newton County
• NorthWood Schools (NorthWood FFA) – Elkhart County
• Northwestern Schools (Northwestern FFA) – Howard County
• Norwell Schools (Norwell FFA) – Wells County
• Oregon-Davis Jr./Sr. High School (Oregon-Davis FFA) – Starke County
• Rensselaer Schools (Rensselaer FFA) – Jasper County
• South Central Elementary School (South Central FFA) – LaPorte County
• Southern Wells High School (Southern Wells FFA) – Wells County
• Tri-County Schools (Tri-County FFA) – White County
• Wawasee School Corporation (Wawasee FFA) – Kosciusko County
• Western Schools (Western FFA) – Howard County
• Westview Jr./Sr. High School (Westview FFA) – LaGrange County
For more information, please visit NIPSCO.com/AgSupport.