MERRILLVILLE, Ind. — Northern Indiana Public Service Company LLC (NIPSCO), with support from the NiSource Charitable Foundation and in partnership with the Indiana Future Farmers of America Foundation, is proud to announce the recipients of the inaugural Focus on the Farm: Applause to AG grant program. Through this $100,000 initiative, funding was awarded to 27 Indiana FFA chapters across northern Indiana to support agricultural education programs that provide students with hands-on learning, leadership development, career readiness, classroom enhancements, and participation in agricultural competitions and experiences.

The awarded projects reflect the breadth of opportunities available through agricultural education, from greenhouse and animal science improvements to agricultural mechanics, food science, leadership conferences, travel assistance and student-led agricultural enterprises. The investments are designed to help equip the next generation of agricultural leaders with the skills, experiences and resources needed to succeed in Indiana’s agriculture industry and rural communities.

The awarded projects reflect the breadth of opportunities available through agricultural education, from greenhouse and animal science improvements to agricultural mechanics, food science, leadership conferences, travel assistance and student-led agricultural enterprises. The investments are designed to help equip the next generation of agricultural leaders with the skills, experiences and resources needed to succeed in Indiana’s agriculture industry and rural communities.