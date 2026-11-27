Press Release, Shirley Heinze Land Trust:

VALPARAISO, IN—Shirley Heinze Land Trust hosted a groundbreaking event on Nov. 21 for its future Regional Conservation Center, located at 2551 Clifford Road, Valparaiso, IN 46385. The organization outlined its vision for the site and recognized the partners and funders helping make this project possible.

Speakers from Shirley Heinze Land Trust included Kris Krouse, Executive Director; Bridget Harrison, Deputy Director; and Evie Kirkwood, Board President. Guest speakers included Stewart McMillan, past owner of the property; Jon Costas, Mayor of Valparaiso; Tristan Leonhard, Director of Valparaiso Parks; Christine Livingston, President and CEO of Indiana Dunes Tourism; Andrew Moats, AIA and Principal of Shive-Hattery, and board member of Shirley Heinze Land Trust; Nick Larson, President of Larson Danielson; and Bill Higbie, President and CEO of Porter County Community Foundation.

“This project marks our biggest venture yet at Shirley Heinze Land Trust, signifying how passion for conservation has grown throughout northwestern Indiana,” Krouse said. “It’s a privilege for our organization to be a champion of conservation at the regional level, and it wouldn’t be possible without the support of our staff, partners, donors, and volunteers. Each person makes a difference, and we’re excited for what’s next.”

The event, which was held on Shirley Heinze Land Trust’s 45th anniversary, also celebrated its individual Volunteer of the Year, Orestes Ruffin, and Volunteer Group of the Year, Lennar.

“It’s important for our volunteers to know they’re appreciated, and that we see all the work they do,” said Dylan Jones, Volunteer Coordinator of Shirley Heinze Land Trust. “We always recognize a Volunteer of the Year and a Volunteer Group of the Year, but to be able to acknowledge their accomplishments on such an important day felt special.”

Shirley Heinze Land Trust plans to host a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Regional Conservation Center in Summer 2027. To learn more about how to support this project, contact Deputy Director Bridget Harrison at 219-242-8558 or bharrison@heinzetrust.org.