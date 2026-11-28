The Indiana Department of Natural Resources announced earlier in the week that the bobcat hunting and trapping season has closed on Nov. 21 because the season quota has been met.

The season was scheduled to run from Nov. 8 through Jan. 31, 2027, or until the quota of 400 bobcats was reached. This was the first season both hunting and trapping were allowed for bobcats.

“Licensed harvesters had a successful bobcat season,” said Geriann Albers, Indiana DNR’s furbearer and gamebird program leader. “DNR will review what we’ve learned from this and past seasons as we move forward with the regulated harvest and management of bobcats in the state.”

“The framework of Indiana’s bobcat season was carefully designed to manage the total harvest. Reporting requirements for hunters and trappers allow DNR to regularly monitor the total harvest throughout the season,” the DNR said in a statement. “By rule, the season closes automatically when total harvest levels reach the season quota.”

Additional information on the bobcat hunting and trapping season can be found at on.IN.gov/bobcat-season.