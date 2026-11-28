News release, Indiana Department of Natural Resources:

A grant that combines dollars from the CenterPoint Energy Foundation, Indiana Parks Alliance, and several state park friends groups will fully fund new wayfinding trail maps at eight Indiana state parks.

The new trail maps, placed at intersections, will aid hikers in choosing their routes. The funding provided by these partners totals $32,900.

“We are proud to support projects that enhance the places where people live, gather and connect,” said Mike Roeder, CenterPoint Energy Indiana president. “These wayfinding trail maps will make it easier for residents and visitors to explore and enjoy these outdoor spaces.”

Wayfinding maps have been installed at Clifty Falls, McCormick’s Creek, Indiana Dunes, Tippecanoe River, Turkey Run, and Shades state parks with funding from IPA’s Trails for Tomorrow fund. An evaluation of their impact at Clifty Falls showed a reduction in the number of calls and rescues related to lost hikers.

The $10,000 grant from the foundation, along with matching funds from the Indiana Parks Alliance and local friends groups, will be used at five properties within CenterPoint’s service area. These include Charlestown State Park in Clark County, Lincoln State Park in Spencer County, Mounds State Park in Madison County, Shakamak State Park in Greene, Sullivan and Clay counties, and Starve Hollow State Recreation Area in Jackson County.

“IPA supports Indiana State Parks and state-owned nature preserves , the resources they steward, and the people they serve,” said Milt Grissom, IPA board president. “Hiking is a big priority for park users. Thanks to our members and donors, and partners like CenterPoint Energy Foundation and local friends groups, we continue to use Trails for Tomorrow funds to enhance hiking experience for everyone.”

Signs will also be installed at Brown County, Harmonie, and Versailles state parks with funds provided by IPA and local friends groups. The number of signs to be installed at each property varies from nine to fourteen, based on recommendations from property managers at each location.

Indiana State Parks Director Brandt Baughman supports this ongoing effort to help park visitors find their way more easily on trails.

“Thanks to the CenterPoint Energy Foundation, the Indiana Parks Alliance, and our local friends groups for providing the funds that will get these signs designed, purchased, and installed. We are excited about the difference they make for hikers,” said Baughman.

You are invited to explore the work of the Indiana Parks Alliance, CenterPoint Energy Foundation, DNR’s friends groups, and Indiana State Parks and find ways to offer your support for their efforts to enhance experiences for guests who use Indiana’s public lands.