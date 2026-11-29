MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. – Board-certified Vascular Surgeon Yonjae Kim, MD, is now part of the Franciscan Physician Network and is accepting new patients in Michigan City.

Dr. Kim earned his medical degree from Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine in Roanoke, Va. He completed his residency in general surgery at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, Ill. and completed a fellowship in vascular surgery at Advocate Health Care in Park Ridge, Ill.