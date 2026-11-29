SOUTH BEND – On November 24, 2026, Alexander Goldfand, 51 years old, of Mishawaka, Indiana, was sentenced by United States District Court Judge Cristal C. Brisco after pleading guilty to receipt of child pornography, announced United States Attorney Adam L. Mildred.

Goldfand was sentenced to 166 months in prison and 7 years of supervised release. A hearing will be held on Feb 4, 2027, to determine restitution.

Police executed a search warrant at Goldfand’s home and recovered four devices containing approximately 12,500 images and videos of child sexual abuse material. Goldfand received the material through the Internet between August 2024 and March of 2025.

“Every single image and video of child sexual abuse material represents the real, ongoing trauma of a vulnerable child,” said US Attorney Adam Mildred. “The pornography’s continued existence causes the child victims continuing harm by haunting the children in years to come. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Indiana will continue to relentlessly investigate these offenses and aggressively pursue justice for the innocent victims of child exploitation and pornography.”

“Child sexual abuse material is not a victimless crime. Every image and video represents the abuse of a real child, and every download fuels a market that inflicts lasting harm on the most vulnerable among us,” said Homeland Security Investigations Chicago Special Agent in Charge Matthew Scarpino. “Those who seek, receive, and possess this material are not passive observers. They are participants in the continued exploitation of children. HSI Chicago, alongside our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners, will use every available investigative tool to identify these offenders, hold them accountable, and protect children from further harm. There is no place to hide behind a screen when children are being exploited.”

This case was investigated by the Homeland Security Investigations, the Indiana State Police, and the Mishawaka Police Department. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Andrew A. Krumwied and former Assistant United States Attorney Hannah T Jones.