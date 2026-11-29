This holiday season, experience the magic of a classic like never before at Theatre at the Center! Provision Theater Company presents It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play, where five talented actors bring dozens of beloved characters to life while creating vintage radio sound effects right before your eyes.

From December 9th through December 20th, join us on a heartwarming journey that reminds us what the season is truly about.

Tickets start at just $40. Call 219-836-3255 or visit theatreatthecenter.com to reserve your seats today. Ask about their Dinner packages.

It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play at Theatre at the Center… a holiday tradition your family will never forget.