The LaPorte County E-911 Regional Dispatch Center received a 911 call on March 24th, 2021 at approximately

06:32 PM regarding a crash at the intersection of West US Highway 12 and Sheridan Avenue. It was reported

that a semi-truck and passenger vehicle crashed into each other. Uniform Patrol Shift 2 officers Sergeant

Michael Oberle, Officer Rene Lozano, Officer Steven Kolarczyk and Officer Mark Galetti responded to the

scene and located a beige colored 2006 Buick Rendezvous and white 1999 Freightliner semi-truck with severe

front-end damage.

The responding officers then discovered two occupants trapped inside the Buick from extensive damage.

Officers immediately worked to stabilize the occupants until the arrival of LaPorte County EMS and Michigan

City Fire Department personnel. Emergency responders determined the Buick’s driver was in immediate need

of advanced medical attention for life-threatening injuries. A Med Flight helicopter was dispatched to the scene

and subsequently transported the Buick’s driver to a trauma hospital in South Bend, Indiana. The Buick’s

passenger was then transported by LaPorte County EMS to Franciscan Health Michigan City Hospital for

medical treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Michigan City Police Department’s Traffic Division Commander Jeff Loniewski along with accident

investigators Corporal Brian Wright and Officer Shane Washluske were contacted to reconstruct the crash

scene. A preliminary investigation revealed the Buick was traveling westbound on West US Highway 12 at a

high rate of speed when it crossed the center line and collided nearly head-on with the eastbound traveling

Freightliner.

Witnesses reported observing the Buick driving erratically just prior to impact. Although the Freightliner also

sustained substantial front-end damage, its driver received non-life-threatening injuries. The Freightliner driver

subsequently submitted to a drug and alcohol test at Franciscan Health Michigan City Hospital as required by

Indiana Code. The Freightliner’s driver did not test positive for either substance. The roadway remained closed

for approximately 5 hours as LaPorte County Hazmat crews worked to clean the scene and the Traffic Division

reconstructed the accident.

At this time the investigation remains ongoing and police have not yet ruled out the possibility that drugs or

alcohol may have been a factor.