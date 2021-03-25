TransPorte today announced that it will once again provide weekend rides to residents, according to Manager Beth West.

Beginning Saturday, April 3, the transportation system will resume its Saturday service from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. West said TransPorte limited its hours back in November to help slow the spread of the virus.

“As COVID-19 numbers continue to drop throughout the greater La Porte community, we feel it is appropriate to resume our normal operating schedule,” West said. “As always, we appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding as we’ve worked to protect both our drivers and riders”

West said many health and safety restrictions are still in place, including passenger restrictions to ensure social distancing. Additionally, West said all riders must have a mask and wear it for the entire duration of their ride. Drivers can provide a free face mask to those who need one.

In addition to Saturdays, TransPorte buses run Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. West said the transportation service will be running on Good Friday, April 2, from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. For questions or to schedule a ride, residents can contact dispatch at 362-6565.