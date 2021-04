Lifeguards are needed for the summer season at Brown County, Clifty Falls, Indiana Dunes, McCormick’s Creek, O’Bannon Woods, Prophetstown, Shakamak, Spring Mill, Turkey Run, and Versailles state parks and Cagles Mill Lake (Lieber State Recreation Area).

Apply by calling the property you are interested. Find Indiana State Parks phone numbers at dnr.IN.gov/state-parks/parks-lakes.