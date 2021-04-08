The Michigan City United States Bowling Congress Bowling Association (MCUSBCBA) has held the event since 2002 and has donated nearly $70,000 to the

Franciscan Health Michigan City

Breast Center since 2008. The funds supplement the cost of mammograms and follow-up treatment for women in LaPorte and Porter counties who are unable to afford tests or treatments on their own or through insurance. The funds also provide supplemental services for patients, such as wigs, gas and grocery gift cards and other needs.