Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, local bowlers took part in the 20th annual Bowl For The Cure event, raising $8,000 to help pay for cancer tests and treatment for patients in need.
The Michigan City United States Bowling Congress Bowling Association (MCUSBCBA) has held the event since 2002 and has donated nearly $70,000 to the Franciscan Health Michigan City Breast Center since 2008. The funds supplement the cost of mammograms and follow-up treatment for women in LaPorte and Porter counties who are unable to afford tests or treatments on their own or through insurance. The funds also provide supplemental services for patients, such as wigs, gas and grocery gift cards and other needs.
“We’re thankful for the members of the MCUSBCBA for their commitment to an important event promoting health in our community and supporting Franciscan Health Michigan City,” said Franciscan Health Michigan City President and CEO Dean Mazzoni.
Bowl For The Cure Chairperson Marilyn Schnick was very happy with the turnout for this year’s event and the amount that participants were able to raise. She said that 80 percent of the funds come from the people who bowl and their sponsors. Due to COVID-19, the traditional candlelight ceremony was adjusted from having each person hold a candle to lighting candle centerpieces around the venue as names of survivors and those who have died from cancer were read.
Schnick credits the success of the event to people like Jayne Johnston of City Lanes Bowling Center in Michigan City, who donates use of the bowling lanes. Along with Schnick, the Bowl For The Cure committee includes MCUSBCBA President Christy Stoll, Yvonne Baron, Rose Bould, Chrissy Sydow, Tiffany Sydow and Cheryl Hale.
The group also receives donations of door prizes, so that all the participants can leave with something. “We have a lot of people that come back year after year because they have such a good time,” Schnick said.