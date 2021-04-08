The LaPorte County E- 911 Regional Dispatch Center received a 911 call on April 7 th , 2021 at 10:23 P.M. regarding gun shots being fired at Pullman Park on the city’s west side. Multiple officers from Uniform Patrol Shift 3 responded to the scene and learned two victims had been shot. Both victim s left the scene prior to officers arriving and were transported to Franciscan Health Michigan City Hospital by third parties with non – life – threatening injuries .

The Investigative Division also responded to the scene and assisted with the investigation.

Officers met with both victims at Franciscan Health Michigan City Hospital to gather information about the shooting and collect evidence. A preliminary investigation revealed both victims were part of a group gathering at Pullman Park when they were shot. A house in the area of Pullman Park was also struck by gunfire.

A 17 – year – old Michigan City resident is suffering from one gunshot wound and her injury is considered non- life threatening. A 28 – year – old Michigan City resident is suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and his injuries are also considered non- life threatening. The 28- year – old Michigan City resident was eventually transferred from Franciscan Health Michigan City Hospital to Memorial Hospital in South Bend, Indiana for more extensive medical treatment.

Numerous articles of evidence were collected,and multiple witnesses were interviewed. Detectives continue to interview witnesses, attempt to identify a suspect(s), search for video surveillance in the area and collect additional evidence. Additional information pertaining to this incident will not be released at this time in order to protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation.

The Michigan City Police Department would ask anyone who may have witnessed this incident, has any additional information, or has video surveillance / cell phone video of this incident, to contact Detective Arwen LaMotte at (219) 874-3221; Extension 1081 or via email at [email protected]

Other first responders who assisted with this incident were Officer DeShone Harris, Officer Justin Frever, Officer Zachery Wells, Officer Patrick Lewis, Officer Jose Mota – Haro, Officer Michael Ortega , Officer Douglas Balon, Corporal Kelley Kennedy, the Michigan City Fire Department and LaPorte County EMS.

We would also like to remind the public that you can contact us via Facebook Messenger, through our crime tip hotline number of 219- 873 – 1488, or you can also call the WeTip Hotline for General Crime (800) 78- CRIME and possibly receive a reward upon an arrest and conviction. All WeTip call information is sent directly to the LaPorte County Prosecutor’s Office. You can always request to remain anonymous!