La Porte County Master Gardeners are available via Garden Hotline to help the public with a wide variety of home gardening questions. The hotline will be available on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 9:00 a.m. until noon CDT, from April 12 through September 29, 2021.

Master Gardeners will answer questions on house plants, landscaping, flowers, fruit trees, vegetables, trees, shrubs, lawns, insects, and garden pests. The answers related to your yard and garden issues will be provided with research-based materials produced by the Purdue University Cooperative Extension Service or other land grant universities in the region.

The Garden Hotline phone number is 219-324-9407. Michigan City area residents can call the local number 219-874-5611, Ext. 2010. Ask to talk with a Master Gardener. Questions can also be emailed to [email protected]. This service is FREE to the public.