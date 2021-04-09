The Indiana Department of Transportation announces ramp closures at the U.S. 30 and State Road 49 interchange near Valparaiso next week.

The following ramps will be closed for approximately two days beginning Thursday, April 15:

Southbound State Road 49 to eastbound U.S. 30

Northbound State Road 49 to westbound U.S. 30

Westbound U.S. 30 to southbound State Road 49

These ramp closures are part of the bridge maintenance contract causing lane closures on State Road 49. The ramps will be closed to facilitate bridge deck overlay work and bridge painting.

A bridge deck overlay is a protective treatment done to extend the life of a bridge deck. Learn more about this treatment on our Facebook page here.

Painting is one of many preservation techniques utilized by INDOT to extend the life of bridge structures. Prior to painting, beams and other components are sandblasted to remove existing rust and the new coat of paint acts as a sealant to protect from water, salt and other chemicals that may cause corrosion.

Motorists should seek an alternate route.