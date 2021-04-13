South Shore announced that they will be CLOSING the 11th Street Station and parking lots beginning May 1st and will not re-open until the construction is completed in 2024.

Additionally, the two 11th Street parking lots will be closed as they begin the staging for the new station and platforms. The footprint of the east and south parking lots will be used for laydown, staging, and contractor mobile offices.

The train will no longer stop at this station. Carroll Avenue Station and parking will remain open throughout the construction into 2024.

South Shore will coordinate with our Transportation Director Robin Tillman, to get riders to the Carroll Avenue Station.