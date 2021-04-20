The La Porte County Symphony Orchestra announces the appointment of Dr. Carolyn Watson as the LCSO’s 10th Music Director. Watson takes the helm of the Orchestra on August 1. A native Australian who came to the United States to lead the Interlochen Arts Academy Orchestra, Watson’s conducting credits include Austin Symphony, Detroit Symphony Civic Orchestra, Kansas City Ballet, Kansas City Chamber Orchestra and the Lyric Opera of Kansas City. In 2017 Watson was a Dallas Opera Hart Institute Fellow and in the forthcoming season will lead productions at Des Moines Metro Opera and Amarillo Opera.

A committed music educator, Watson is presently Director of Orchestral Studies at The University of Kansas and still enjoys a relationship with Interlochen returning every summer to conduct. In 2022, Watson will lead the All State orchestras in Colorado and Washington.

“I am absolutely delighted to have been selected as the next Music Director of the LCSO. During my audition visit to La Porte in 2019, I was immediately impressed with the orchestra’s strong work ethic and commitment to presenting an outstanding musical product. I very much look forward to our journey together,” said Watson.

“The ‘Bravo, Maestro’ search was a real boost for our Orchestra” said LCSO Executive Director, Tim King . “We had six incredibly gifted conductors who brought their talent to La Porte County and impressed both our musicians and audience. Carolyn was the unanimous choice of the LCSO musicians, search committee and audience. I feel extremely positive about the direction of our orchestra under Carolyn’s leadership as she has the skills and the drive to take our orchestra to the next level. I am very much looking forward to working with her.”