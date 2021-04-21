The Rotary Club of Michigan City is seeking applicants for its 2021 scholarship. This scholarship is presented by the Rotary Club of Michigan City Foundation in honor of J.M. Ruby, Robert Schwartz and A.K. Smith.

Two graduating high school seniors will be awarded $2,000 each, payable directly to their post-secondary college account. Awards will be announced on May 7, 2021. Dependents of a member of the Rotary Club of Michigan City are not eligible for this scholarship.

Applications are available online at www.mcrotary.org and must be returned to Rotary Club of Michigan City Scholarship Committee, PO Box 9372, Michigan City, IN and be postmarked by April 24, 2021.

Students must live in the geographic area served by Michigan City Area Schools to be eligible. However, students who are homeschooled or attending school elsewhere are still eligible as long as they live in MCAS district.

“We are pleased to continue our 31-year history of supporting Michigan City area high school students by providing scholarships to college and vocational schools,” said Rotary Club President Jim Welborne, who encourages all eligible students to apply.

Application requirements include a transcript showing at least a “C” average and written responses including a description of service activities to coincide with the Rotary Club motto of “Service Above Self.” Highly recommended are two letters of recommendation from a person in the community who knows the student well – for example, a counselor, teacher, administrator or employer.

Those with questions regarding the application may contact Rotarian Nicole Manning via a link on the club website at www.mcrotary.org.

More information regarding the Rotary Club of Michigan City is available by visiting www.mcrotary.org or by following the club on Facebook.