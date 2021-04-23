The LaPorte County E-911 Regional Dispatch Center received multiple 911 calls on April 22nd, 2021 at 10:53 A.M. regarding several gun shots being fired in the 1000 block of Franklin Street. One of those 911 calls reported a person was struck by gun fire in the 1000 block of Franklin Street. Numerous officers from Uniform Patrol Shift 1 and detectives from the Investigative Division quickly responded to the scene.

Responding officers and detectives learned upon their arrival that no one was struck by gun fire. One witness reportedly observed two black males between the approximate ages of 18-20 years old, discharging firearms in the air while standing in the 100 block of East 10th Street. The two males were then observed running north towards East 9th Street after the gun shots were fired. Another witness in the area reported the two same two males were shooting towards a silver Ford Edge with an Illinois license plate in the 100 block of East 10th Street.

Officers canvased the area and located multiple spent handgun cartridges in the 100 block of East 10th Street where the two males were reportedly discharging their firearms. More spent cartridges were found in the 100 block of East 9th Street. All the spent cartridges were collected as evidence by the responding officers. Officers and detectives then canvased the areas for video surveillance. There was no property damage discovered because of this incident. There was also no threat to the nearby schools when this incident took place.

Officers were then dispatched to the 1100 block of West 9th Street for a second call of gun shots being fired within an hour of responding to the first shots fired complaint in the 100 block of East 10th Street. Officers were still processing evidence in the 100 block of East 10th Street when the second call of shots fired was dispatched in the 1100 block of West 9th Street. Officers canvased the 1100 block of West 9th Street and discovered a house was struck by gun fire. Officers processed this second crime scene, collected evidence, and searched for video surveillance.

Officers and detectives continued to interview witnesses, collect evidence, attempt to identify a suspect(s) and search for video surveillance within the two areas. Additional information pertaining to these two incidents will not be released at this time to protect the integrity of these ongoing investigations.

The Michigan City Police Department would ask anyone who may have witnessed these incidents, has any additional information, or has video surveillance / cell phone video of these two incidents, to contact Sergeant Anna Painter at (219) 874-3221; Extension 1077 or via email at [email protected]

Officers and detectives who aided in these investigations include, Officer Shane Washluske, Officer Dylan Travis, Officer Al Schutz, Officer Aaron Bass, Corporal Marty Corley, and Captain Jeff Loniewski.