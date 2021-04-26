Most races were forced to cancel in 2020 due to COVID restrictions. As conditions improved,

OFFICIAL Miss GEICO Racing

was able to participate in five separate events towards the end of the year. Due to travel restrictions, many of the international teams were unable to participate during the 2020 season. The limited schedule provided the perfect opportunity for new drivers Pastrana and Lilly to hone their skills and learn how to harness the power of the 2200hp Miss GEICO powerboat.