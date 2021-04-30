It’s that time of year again to find the best bargains in Amish Country. The Shipshewana Auction & Flea Market will kick of the 2021 season on Tuesday, May 4th.
Shipshewana Flea Market boasts nearly 700 spaces of vendors selling their wares on 40 acres.
“There’s so much to do here,” said Market Director Michael Christner. “You can come to the flea market and spend the day shopping; you can bid at the Antique Auction and you can explore the town.”
Last season, the market had a delayed start to be sure safety measures were in place but this season they are on schedule and the vendors are ready with their wares. “We are excited for shoppers to experience a great lineup of vendors this season, and we’ll also be featuring a new mobile eats section near the recently relocated Farmer’s Market” stated Christner.
The flea market is open 8 am to 4 pm on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, May through September, rain or shine with holiday hours on Memorial Day, July 5, and Labor Day. The market is also open for special weekend hours the 3 rd Friday and Saturday of June and August – June 18 & 19 and August 20 & 21.
Shipshewana Flea Market is located in Shipshewana, Indiana, a small, yet popular tourist town of 650 people. The area attracts generations of families to take in the town’s Amish-based lifestyle.
For more information on the flea market or auction, visit www.shipshewanatradingplace.com or call 260-768-4129. Find more at the Shipshewana Flea Market Facebook page and for the most up to date information on events.