Passengers are advised that various trains will be bused between South Bend International Airport, Carroll Ave. and Gary Metro Center stations May 10-21 (including the weekend of May 15-16).

No bikes will be transported via bus.

There will be no service to Hudson Lake May 10-21.

The following trains will NOT serve Beverly Shores May 10-21: Weekday WB Trains 116, 18, 118, 20; Weekday EB Trains 7, 107, 9, 109, 11; Weekend WB Trains 606, 506, 608, 508; Weekend EB Trains 503, 603, 605, 505, 507

Michigan City 11th Street Station is temporarily closed as of May 1.

The following trains are canceled during busing: WB Tr 422 & Tr 424 and EB Tr 401, Tr 701 & Tr 703.



Buses will arrive and depart with passengers to match our published train schedule between South Bend, Carroll Ave. and Gary Metro. Passengers should be prepared to detrain and board buses in front of the station and re-board South Shore trains at the busing conclusion station.

Buses will be making all intermediate scheduled stops between South Bend, Carroll Ave. and Gary Metro, with the exception of Hudson Lake, 11th Street Michigan City, and Beverly Shores.