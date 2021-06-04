What is Eco-Dye?
Eeco dyeing is a contemporary application of the traditions of natural dyeing. In eco printing or dyeing, plants are enclosed in textiles or paper, bundled by winding over rods or stacked in layers and then steamed or immersed in hot water to extract the pigments and produce a print made with plant dyes.
Eco-Dye Workshop
Sunday, June 6th at 10:00 a.m. CST
The Artists Who Love Nature Series continues with a session of paper-making. Participants will use eco-dye techniques taught by certified art teacher, DesTina Paige, to create unique art paper fit for framing. Attendees are encouraged to bring a sack lunch as the session will include a relaxing hike and lunch break while the paper “cooks” in the dye machine.
Registration fee of $10 for members and non-members. Eco-dye materials included.