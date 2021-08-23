Firefighters were called to respond to Jackson Township at 4:35 PM (CDT) Friday, August 20, 2021 for a garage on fire attached to a house in the 200 East block of 1050 North in unincorporated Jackson Township of Porter County.

Arriving responders were met with heavy flames coming from the garage and had already began to spread into the residence. Due to the location of the fire located away from the street, relay pumping was setup from the street and supplied water up to the Engine from a port-a-tank. Assistant Fire

Chief Wineland, pulled additional resources striking a First Alarm, Tanker Plan 1 and 2, which brought in personnel and Tankers from surrounding departments to supply water to the scene. Assistant Fire Chief Michael Wineland reports no injuries by the residences or responders on the scene controlling the fire. Red Cross was called to respond to help the residences with temporary lodging as the fire created the living quarters uninhabitable. The cause of the fire was determined to be a blow torch device working on a vehicle inside the garage.

Liberty was assisted by Chesterton, Westville, Porter, Beverly Shores, Union Township , South Haven, Pine Township, and Washington Township

Fire Departments. As well as, Northwest Health ambulance, Porter County Sheriff Department and the Porter County Highway Department.

Liberty encourages area residents to join their local fire department as more than 80% of the Porter County is protected by Volunteers.