Celebrate on Saturday, September 25, when thousands of individuals and families will head to public land sites across the country to give back to the lands where we play, learn, exercise, and relax in celebration of National Public Lands Day (NPLD). Founded in 1994, NPLD has been recognized as a day to volunteer to protect our public lands as well as to celebrate them through various recreational activities.

In celebration of our region’s own Indiana Dunes National Park, Save the Dunes is inviting dune-lovers near and far to participate in the 2021

Save the Dunes’ Dunes Dash–a virtual 5K run/walk to support the Indiana Dunes.

The virtual race will take place September 18–25 with registered participants completing 3.10 miles at the place and pace of their choice.

Registered participants will receive a commemorative t-shirt available for pick up prior to the event or available by mail following NPLD.

T-shirts are only guaranteed to those who register on or before August 31.

All funds raised will be used to support Save the Dunes’ programmatic work to enhance and protect one of our region’s favorite public lands–the Indiana Dunes National Park.

Those interested in participating in the 2021 Dunes Dash in celebration of NPLD are encouraged to register at savedunes.org/dash2021