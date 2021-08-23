The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention-CDC , the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved a third dose of COVID-19 mRNA vaccines for people who are moderately to severely immunocompromised.

Patients who are eligible have completed a two-dose series of a COVID-19 mRNA vaccine 28 days or more prior to the additional dose AND are considered moderately to severely immunocompromised. This includes people who have:

Been receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood

Received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system

Received a stem cell transplant within the last two years or are taking medicine to suppress the immune system

Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (such as DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome)

Advanced or untreated HIV infection

Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress your immune response