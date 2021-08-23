Following an extensive evaluation process of its academic standards, quality assurance and continuous improvement throughout the institution, Purdue University Northwest (PNW) has received formal notification of reaffirmation of accreditation by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC). Accreditation is the formal recognition that an educational institution meets or exceeds established educational standards.

“Purdue University Northwest takes great pride in achieving full accreditation,” stated Kenneth C. Holford, PNW provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs. “The commitment of our faculty and staff to innovative education, applied research and community engagement provides our students with the highest quality education. This type of dedication to transforming students’ lives led to our reaccreditation.”

This reaccreditation provides PNW students with the assurance that they are receiving a quality education. It also gives employers, licensing boards and other colleges and universities confidence that the educational programs at PNW meet or exceed the highest standards set forth by experts in the educational field. In addition, accreditation is a requirement for federal financial aid programs.

Accreditation is a process that judges a degree-granting, post-secondary educational institution on the overall quality of the education its students receive. PNW was evaluated on governance, administration, financial stability, admissions, student learning and services, educational activities, institutional resources, effectiveness and relationships with internal and external constituencies.

The accreditation process had two components: a self study, which described how PNW is meeting all of the criteria for accreditation, and a campus visit. The on-site visit was part of a thorough evaluation made by members of an HLC peer review team. The team was comprised of experienced faculty and administrators from other HLC-accredited institutions.

After visiting the Hammond and Westville campuses, the team noted in its report that, “While heavily involved in its regional community, PNW’s educational responsibilities take primacy over all other purposes. Community engagement and organizations, in addition to serving the needs of the greater metropolitan area, are integral to the experiential learning, professional networking and career success of students. Interactions with constituents during the campus visit affirmed PNW’s commitment to its student learners and to its educational mission and vision.”

The HLC, one of the six regional accreditors in the United States, accredits institutions in 19 states in the central region of the United States, including Indiana. PNW’s next review for reaccreditation will take place in 2030-31.

For additional information on the accreditation process or to read the HLC Reaffirmation of Accreditation Action Letter for Purdue University Northwest, visit pnw.edu/accreditation.