The Duneland School Corporation is congratulating four of its teachers on being selected as Teachers of Excellence.
Named Teachers of Excellence in June:
*Bailly Elementary second-grade teacher Elizabeth Kadish.
*Jackson Elementary second-grade teacher Kylee Caudle.
Named Teachers of Excellence in August:
*CMS English teacher Tina Clindaniel.
*Jackson Elementary fourth-grade teacher Jason Conway.
