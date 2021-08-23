The Duneland School Corporation is congratulating four of its teachers on being selected as Teachers of Excellence.

Named Teachers of Excellence in June:

*Bailly Elementary second-grade teacher Elizabeth Kadish.

*Jackson Elementary second-grade teacher Kylee Caudle.

Named Teachers of Excellence in August:

*CMS English teacher Tina Clindaniel.

*Jackson Elementary fourth-grade teacher Jason Conway.

View all Duneland School Corporation Teachers of Excellence on the Duneland School Corporation website.