To show appreciation for their service to the community, the South Shore Line is inviting all nurses and active-duty first responders to ride the train free of charge Saturday, Sept. 11, through Wednesday, Sept. 15, on all Westbound weekday and weekend trains.

To participate, all nurses must present ticket collectors with valid IDs, and all first responders must present ticket collectors with active-duty identification. All active-duty police officers, firefighters, paramedics, dispatchers and emergency medical technicians are welcome.

Additionally, the South Shore Line is offering free Eastbound weekday rides Wednesday, September 1, through Sunday, Oct. 31 to all riders. Nurses and first responders can take advantage of both promotions Monday, Sept.13, through Wednesday, Sept. 15, and get a free round trip ride. On the weekend, tickets will need to be purchased for Eastbound trips.

The South Shore Line is also reminding the public that it offers reduced fares for seniors, active-duty military personnel, commuting students, infants, and passengers with disabilities on all trains year-round.Additionally, up to three kids ages 13 and under always ride free on all daily off-peak, weekend and holiday trains.