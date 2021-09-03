Humane Society of the United States honors Indiana state trooper who rescued abandoned dog

The Humane Society of the United States honored Indiana state police trooper Allison Marlowe with a 2021 Humane Law Enforcement Award for her rescue of an abandoned dog from a dangerous situation on I-65.

The Humane Society says that on Aug. 1, witnesses reported to police that a dog had been dumped out of a van on the side of of a busy road and was seen running in and out of traffic. Indiana State Police say that the busy road was I-65. Working with concerned citizens, trooper Marlowe was able to coax the scared puppy into a police cruiser where she was soon enjoying treats. The dog, named ‘Grace’ by trooper Marlowe, was transferred to Lake County Animal Control for treatment. On Aug. 18, just weeks after being rescued by trooper Marlowe and concerned citizens, Grace was adopted by corporal Dan Becker, a colleague of trooper Marlowe’s. A few weeks after that, Grace and trooper Marlowe were reunited for the first time since the rescue at the award presentation ceremony.

The Humane Society of the United States Humane Law Enforcement Awards are presented annually to officers and agencies that have taken an exemplary stand in support of animal protection. The Humane Society of the United States works nationwide to enact laws that protect all animals and relies on the support of law enforcement agencies and officials to advance its goals.