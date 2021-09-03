More than 70 rural and volunteer fire departments from 46 counties have been awarded more than $319,000 in Volunteer Fire Assistance grants, DNR Director Dan Bortner announced Thursday. The awards will be used for training, installation of dry hydrants, or to purchase necessary firefighting equipment and gear to combat wildland fires. The grants are administered by the DNR Division of Forestry and made available through the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service. Recipients were selected based on population density, acres of public wildlands protected, and wildland fire reporting to DNR Fire Control Headquarters. As in past years, emphasis was given to projects that involve the fighting of wildfires. The awarded grants range from $1,590 to $5,000 and were given to 73 departments.

In LaPorte County, LaCrosse Volunteer Fire Department, Inc. and Noble Township Volunteer Fire Department, Inc. both received $5,000.00 for safety.

In Porter County, Morgan Township Volunteer Fire Department, Inc. was awarded $5,000.00 for safety. Also in Porter County, Porter Fire Department Porter was awarded $4,781.00 for safety.

In Lake County the Lowell Volunteer Fire Department was awarded $5,000.00 for communication.