The Washington Park Zoo in Michigan City has announced that some attractions are temporarily closed due to LaPorte County being designated orange by the Indiana Department of Health

The following attractions are temporarily closed to promote social distancing and community safety:

-Observation Tower

-Safari Train

-Wings of Wonder Aviary

The Peacock Café is also closed, but the Coop Snack Shack is open near the Red Barn from 10:00 am until 3:00 pm daily for grab-and-go snacks.

The Health Department is also recommending wearing a mask in all public indoor settings if you are in an area of substantial or high transmission.