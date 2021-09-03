Concrete restoration work on State Road 55 north of State Road 2 will be switching to the southbound side on or around Tuesday, September 7.

Currently, northbound State Road 55 is closed to all traffic between 141st Avenue and 169th Avenue through Friday. Motorists wishing to go north from State Road 2 should continue to seek an alternate route. Local traffic seeking to access businesses or homes on State Road 55 in the closed section will need to come from the north and utilize southbound State Road 55 to get to their destination. Under no circumstances should motorists drive north on the southbound side of the roadway.

The concrete pavement restoration work will flip to the southbound lane on Tuesday, September 7. Southbound State Road 55 will be closed to all traffic between 137th Avenue and 169th Avenue Motorists wishing to go south from U.S. 231/Crown Point should seek an alternate route. The official detour follows State Road 2, I-65 and U.S. 231. Local traffic seeking to access businesses or homes on State Road 55 in the closed section will need to come from the south and utilize northbound State Road 55 to get to their destination. INDOT stated that under no circumstances should motorists drive south on the northbound side of the roadway.

The southbound State Road 55 closure will move further south on or around Monday, September 20, with the southbound lane closed between State Road 2 and 179th Ave. The detour will remain the same, and motorists are reminded to utilize the open lane for northbound traffic only.