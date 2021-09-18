The Indiana Department of Workforce Development recently released the state’s unemployment report for August. Indiana’s unemployment rate remains unchanged at 4.1 percent for August, and the national rate is 5.2 percent. The monthly unemployment rate is a U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) indicator that reflects the number of unemployed people seeking employment within the prior four weeks as a percentage of the labor force.

Indiana’s labor force had a net decrease of 2,499 over the previous month. This was a result of a decrease of 813 unemployed residents and a decrease of 1,686 employed residents.

Indiana’s total labor force, which includes both residents employed and those seeking employment, stands at 3.34 million, and the state’s 63.1 percent labor force participation rate remains above the national rate of 61.7 percent.