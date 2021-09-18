On Friday the La Porte Police Department congratulated CPL. Joe Toth on his retirement from the LPPD. Over the last 20 years, Toth served in the detective bureau, as well as an Emergency Response Team Leader and as a day shift supervisor.

The La Porte Police Department said on their Facebook page, “You would be hard pressed to find a more respected, caring and harder working police officer. The void left by his retirement will be felt for sometime and we are better as a community for having had him serve with LPPD. Thank you, Joe, for your many years of service to the City of La Porte!”