The Valparaiso Police Department is seeking assistance in the search for 33 year old Nicole J. Narug, of Valparaiso. Nicole was last seen on Wednesday, September 15 at approximately 12:00 p.m. in a 2000 block of Calumet Ave. Nicole was further contacted by phone on this day at approximately 1:30 p.m.

Police say Nicole has medical needs that require medication, and it is unknown if she has doses of the medication in her possession. Nicole is described as a white female, 5’7, 161 pounds, with brown hair, and blue eyes. There is no current clothing description available on Nicole.

If you have information regarding Nicole, her current location, or have seen her in the recent days, contact the Valparaiso Police Department at 219-462-2135. Information can also be texted to TIP411 (847-411) and enter “Valpo” in the message field prior to sending the message. Use the word “Nicole” in the first line of your tip to identify which case you are providing information on.