Knights of Columbus Council #5929, based out of St. Patrick’s and St. Anne’s Parishes in Chesterton and Pine Township, has made a $6,000 donation to update the St. Patrick’s school antiquated computer lab for the 2021-2022 school year. Knight Dwight Noble (right) presented the check to St. Patrick’s principal Richard Rupchich (left) on Tuesday.

“Being a Knight is all about Charity, Unity, Fraternity, and Patriotism,” Dwight Noble said. “The school came to us with a plea for help, and our council united and responded in a big way!”

The Council #5929 of the Knights of Columbus have resumed meeting in person after the COVID-19 pandemic put a stop to most in-person activities. In addition to this donation to the computer lab for K-8 students, the council has also launched a Bible Study event open to all Catholic men in the parish who wish to deepen their understanding of their faith and their relationship with Jesus Christ.

For more information about the Knights of Columbus Bible study or to request the assistance of a Knight, please contact Dwight Noble at 219-395-6822 or dwightwnoble@gmail.com