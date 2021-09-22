At the completion of a two-week quarantine due to a COVID outbreak at City Hall, Mayor Duane Parry has lifted his Executive Order closing City Hall to appointments only.

All Michigan City Government buildings will be open to the general public.

All public meetings can now be conducted in person and still allowing for a hybrid format.

Mayor Parry continues to urge members of the public to take the recent surge of the virus seriously and follow the guidelines laid out by the CDC and State of Indiana. Masks, social distancing, good hygiene and avoiding crowds and groups is key to protecting the community’s health and economy.