The Valparaiso Fire Department recently swore in three firefighters in a special ceremony at City Hall. The new firefighters are Caila Vale, Will Phillis and Colin Mancera. The City of Valparaiso says that with the addition of more firefighters this year, the department will have four firefighters on each engine for emergencies. This puts the department in the top 20 percent nationwide for departments their size, according to the press release.