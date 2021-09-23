The Indiana State Department of health updated their weekly COVID county advisory level map on Wednesday. Porter County has moved from a metric score of 1.5 yellow advisory to a metric score of 2 with an orange advisory. Lake and St. Joseph Counties remain at a score of 2 with orange advisories. Jasper County has moved from a score of 2 orange advisory to a score of 2.5 with an orange advisory. La Porte and Starke counties remain at a score of 2.5 with an orange advisory. Newton County remains at a score of 3 out of 3 with a red advisory level.