A crash on I-65 sent one person to the hospital Tuesday afternoon.

At 1:45 p.m., a state trooper responded to a crash on I-65 southbound at the 246.8 mile-marker. Preliminary investigation showed that a 2010 Ford Focus was traveling southbound in the far left lane when the driver, 36-year-old Jaime L. Wheeler, of Wheatfield, lost control of the vehicle on the wet roadway. The Ford then struck the trailer of a semi that was traveling in the center lane. The Ford was wedged under the trailer resulting in injuries to the driver, who was transported to the Franciscan Health Hospital in Crown Point for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the semi was not injured. Alcohol and drugs are not believed to be a factor in this crash. Police say speed too fast for the wet road conditions as well as the condition of the tires of the Ford were contributing factors in this crash. The roadway was closed for several hours.