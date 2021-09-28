There will be overnight lane closures on eastbound I-80/94 near State Road 912/Cline Ave (MM 2.2-5.7) from 8 p.m. Tuesday, September 28 to 5 a.m. Wednesday, September 29. The left lane will be closed after 8 p.m., two left lanes will be closed after 10 p.m., and the three left lanes will be closed between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m. If needed, this schedule will be repeated from approximately 8 p.m. Wednesday, September 29 to 5 a.m. Thursday, September 30. These lane closures will be to set up the new traffic configuration for the sixth and final phase of the bridge deck overlay work that is ongoing through October. During this setup, both eastbound and westbound traffic will be shifted to the right utilizing the outside shoulder as a fourth travel lane. The inside lane and median shoulder will be closed in both directions to pour back the median wall that was removed for crossovers during construction.

Martin Luther King Dr. and Chase St will both be reduced to one lane in each direction over I-80/94 beginning on or after Tuesday, September 28. The northbound lanes of both roads will be closed, and the southbound lanes will be converted to two-way traffic. Work will flip to the southbound lanes with the northbound lanes open to traffic during phase two. This work will be ongoing through mid-October.

The ramp from southbound U.S. 41/Indianapolis Blvd to eastbound I-80/94 will be closed beginning on or after Monday, October 4. The ramp will be closed for approximately two weeks for bridge deck overlay and maintenance work.

Work along the I-80/94 corridor in Lake County is expected to wrap up by late October.