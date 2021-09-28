Michigan City Police are investigating two armed robberies that occurred on Saturday and Monday.

On Sept. 25, at around 9 p.m. Michigan City Police Department was dispatched to Wendy’s located on Franklin St in reference to an armed robbery in progress. Officers responded to the area immediately and spoke to witnesses involved. Preliminary investigation indicated that the suspect had entered Wendy’s with a firearm demanding money from employees and fled on foot prior to officer’s arrival. Officers determined that the suspect had fled west on foot. Police said on Monday that detectives continue to interview witnesses, attempt to identify any suspect, search for video surveillance in the area and process evidence that was collected. The Michigan City Police Department would ask anyone who may have witnessed this incident, has any additional information, or has video surveillance / cell phone video of this incident, to contact Detective Kay Pliske at (219) 874-3221; Extension 1086 or email at kpliske@emichigancity.com.

On Sept. 27, at around 7:15 a.m. the LaPorte County Regional Dispatch Center dispatched police to Burger King, located on Franklin St. in reference to an armed robbery in progress. Officers responded immediately to the area and information provided indicated that the suspect fled in a dark colored SUV north on Franklin St. Officers were unable to locate the SUV. The initial investigation indicated that the suspect had entered Burger King with a firearm demanding to speak with the manager and wanted the money from the store. Police said on Tuesday that detectives continue to interview witnesses, attempt to identify any suspect(s), search for video surveillance in the area and process evidence that was collected.

The Michigan City Police Department would ask anyone who may have witnessed this incident, has any additional information, or has video surveillance / cell phone video of this incident, to contact Lieutenant Anna Painter at (219) 874-3221; Extension 1077 or email at apainter@emichigancity.com.

MCPD is also reminding the public that you can contact them via Facebook Messenger, through their crime tip hotline number of 219-873-1488, or you can also call the WeTip Hotline for General Crime (800) 78-CRIME and possibly receive a reward upon an arrest and conviction. All WeTip call information is sent directly to the LaPorte County Prosecutor’s Office. You can always request to remain anonymous.