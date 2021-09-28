Vein & Laser Institute – La Porte will be holding a ribbon cutting to celebrate the completion of their fourth office location on Oct. 14 at 125 East Shore Parkway, Suite C, in La Porte. To celebrate, the La Porte Economic Advancement Partnership will conduct a ribbon cutting complete with food and office tours. The event will take place from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. with the ribbon cutting officially taking place at 5:15 p.m. The community is invited to RSVP through the link on the LEAP website, www.laportepartnership.com.

The Vein & Laser Institute offers their clients expert non-invasive treatments for vein, cosmetic and medical conditions. For more than 17 years, their board-certified, fellowship trained interventional radiologists have provided Northwest Indiana with innovative image-guided care and the latest in minimally invasive interventional technologies.

To learn more information about the Vein & Laser Institute and the services offered, visit www.veinandcosmetics.com, visit their office or call 219.736.8118.